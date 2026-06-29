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Heavy overnight showers drench Mumbai suburbs; over 100 mm rain recorded in several areas

Heavy overnight showers drench Mumbai suburbs; over 100 mm rain recorded in several areas

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 12:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Intense overnight showers lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Monday, with several areas receiving over 100 mm in just four hours, triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some pockets, civic officials said.

Commuters ply on a road amid rain, in Mumbai, early Monday, June 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)

As per data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Veena Nagar in the eastern suburb of Mulund recorded a staggering 160.4 mm of rain, while Versova in the western suburbs logged 156.8 mm.

The suburbs witnessed a downpour from midnight to 4 am, causing waterlogging on stretches of LBS Road in Mulund and the Andheri subway, affecting vehicular movement for some time, officials said.

Also Read: Commuters face delays as heavy rain disrupts train services in Mumbai

The BMC's automatic weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs, with Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd receiving 123.4 mm of rain, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (122 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (120.8 mm) and the S Ward office (120.6 mm).

 
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