Heavy rain alert on for Mumbai; Red alert issued for Nashik, Palghar | Check IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several Maharashtra districts as heavy rain lashes the state on Sunday. IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Mumbai and its neighbouring region amid the festive season in the state(PTI)

As per the warnings issued for September 28, a red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Pune.

IMD red alert on for Nashik, Palghar amid heavy rain

As per the Nowcast by RMC Mumbai, a red alert has been issued for Nashik, Palghar, Dhule and Nandurbar till 7 PM on Sunday. However, Mumbai - city and suburban remains on a yellow alert for light to moderate rain.

Meanwhile, Thane and Raigad have been placed under orange alert for heavy rainfall.

IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Mumbai and its neighbouring region amid the festive season in the state. While a red alert has been issued for today, an orange alert for heavy rains remains in place for Mumbai till September 30.

Godavari river nears danger mark

Due to the heavy rains lashed in Nashik, the water level in the Godavari river is also nearing its danger mark in the city.

As per a PTI report, some officials have stated that inundation of some temples in Ramkund area has begun.

Small temples in Ramkund area, including the famous Dutondya Maruti idol, and the Goda Ghat region alongside the Godavari river have been submerged due to the river swelling and heavy rains.

"Due to the instructions given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a red alert has been issued for Nashik district today and tomorrow. The district administration is fully alert and all necessary arrangements have been made for the safety of the citizens," Collector Jalaj Sharma told news agency PTI.

"At present, Navratri celebration is on and devotees come to the Saptashring Garh at Vani in large numbers. The administration is taking all possible steps to control the crowd. Devotees should follow the administration's instructions and not rush for darshan," he added.