Heavy rain continues in Chennai, few trains services suspended: Top updates

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and nearby areas on Thursday, causing waterlogging and affecting vehicular movement in Tamil Nadu’s capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chennai along with Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts of the state.

Till now, 12 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts near Chennai by Thursday evening.

“Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021,” The IMD said in its bulletin.

Here are the latest updates:

> Waterlogging has been reported in many parts of Chennai including Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital.

> The Kodambakkam area in the city also reported uprooting of trees besides waterlogging.

> The office of the Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway informed on Thursday that only a few train services are currently suspended from Chennai Central towards Tiruvallur and Arakkonam. “Work is underway to bring the train services back to normal,” the office of the DRM tweeted.

> Earlier, a majority of the train services were suspended in Chennai because of waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur. The DRM had advised people to plan their travel accordingly.

> Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in other parts of Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai and Thenkasi districts.

(With agency inputs)