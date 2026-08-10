Heavy rain in Himachal: Orange alert for Kangra, Mandi and Chamba

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness an intensification of monsoon activity from Monday evening, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across several parts of the state through August 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

People look at the swollen Beas river as the water level rises following incessant monsoon rain, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI)

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Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said light to moderate rainfall was recorded at several places during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala received the highest rainfall at 61 mm, while Arki in Solan recorded 25 mm and Shimla city received around 40 mm.

"Monsoon activity is expected to pick up from this evening and remain fairly strong through August 11. Several areas, particularly the mid and high hill regions, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with heavy spells at some places," Sharma said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for August 10 and 11 in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur and Shimla, while isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in other parts of the state.

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Clouds hover over the city skyline following rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

{{^usCountry}} According to the forecast, rainfall intensity is expected to decrease somewhat on August 12 and 13, with weather activity largely confined to the central and adjoining districts. A few locations may continue to receive heavy rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for parts of Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the forecast, rainfall intensity is expected to decrease somewhat on August 12 and 13, with weather activity largely confined to the central and adjoining districts. A few locations may continue to receive heavy rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for parts of Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi. {{/usCountry}}

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However, monsoon activity is likely to strengthen again from August 14 and continue until August 16. Widespread moderate rainfall is expected across Himachal Pradesh during this period, along with heavy spells at isolated places.

Sharma said that between June 1 and August 10, Himachal Pradesh recorded 9 per cent less rainfall than normal, with Mandi being the only district reporting below-normal rainfall. Most other districts have recorded normal or above-normal rainfall.

People walk under umbrellas amid heavy monsoon showers, in Shimla last week.

The IMD has advised residents and tourists to exercise caution while travelling during the period of active monsoon weather. Sharma warned that heavy rainfall could lead to sudden rises in water levels in rivers, streams and other water bodies. "People should plan their travel keeping the weather and road conditions in mind and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather," he said.

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The IMD also cautioned about reduced visibility in parts of Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas due to low clouds and intermittent heavy rainfall. Temperatures across the state are expected to remain broadly within the normal range. Shimla recorded around 24°C, while temperatures in Solan were around 27-29°C and those in Una and Bilaspur ranged between 32°C and 34°C.