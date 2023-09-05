Heavy rain in Telangana; schools, colleges shut in Hyderabad

The incessant rain lashed the parts of Hyderabad, causing severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in Telangana capital. Amid the downpour, the district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday.

Severe waterlogging witnessed in Hyderabad(X/ ANI)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty said, “Important Announcement: In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert issued for the city on Tuesday, while the Hyderabad Met Department has forecast light to moderate showers and thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over Telangana while an orange alert has been issued in some districts of the state today.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthi for today.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has asked citizens to stay indoors unless there's an emergency situation as the civic teams of over 3,000 personnel are on the field to ensure waterlogged areas are cleared across the city. Helpline number have also been issued for citizens incase of any assistance.

The civic body said, “Please don't step out of your home unless it's very essential for the next few hours. Our teams comprising of more than 3000 are on field clearing water logging all over the city. Citizens may call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance."

Apart from Telangana, heavy rain has been predicted in other states including Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during September 4-8.