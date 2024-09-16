Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, 74 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh| Top updates

Extremely heavy rainfall caused by a depression over West Bengal has caused waterlogging in Chatra, Garhwa and Latehar districts of Jharkhand. The hill state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed road closures and power supply issues on Monday, reported news agency PTI. IMD issues ‘red’ alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar and Simdega districts in Jharkhand due to heavy rain(REUTERS)

Several states have been experiencing heavy downpour due to a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Jharkhand, which has faced heavy rain for the last three days, received 163 mm of rainfall on Monday in Tandwa in the Chatra district, highest in the state this year. A red alert has been issued by the IMD for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar and Simdega districts.

Waterlogging in Chatra, Garhwa and Latehar districts has led to several culverts and diversions being washed away. Paddy fields in the region have also suffered significant damage.

The water level of the Swarnarekha and Kharkai rivers have reached close to the danger mark according to the state's health minister Banna Gupta. Rainfall in Jharkhand is supposed to reduce from Tuesday as the depression moves further west.

In Himachal Pradesh, rain resulted in the closure of 74 roads and the failure of five power supply systems as well. A video went viral on social media of a landslide that occurred on National Highway-5 near Kumarhatti in Solan district. No casualties were reported, and authorities have started to clear up debris on the road.

Heavy rain in the state has caused 171 deaths since the onset of monsoon. Himachal Pradesh has also suffered financial losses of ₹1,327 crore.

As the depression system over West Bengal moves west, eastern Rajasthan is expected to face heavy rainfall on September 18 and 19, according to the IMD.

Southern West Bengal has also felt the effects of the depression, with rainfall causing waterlogging in Kolkata and causing damage to paddy and jute farmers in Chandrakona.

With river water levels rising dangerously, and seas becoming rough, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the water and several ferry services have also been suspended, reported PTI.

The IMD has also issued warnings of isolated heavy rainfall in adjoining states Odisha, Chattisgarh as well as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.