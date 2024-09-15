Heavy rain forces cancellation of PM Modi's roadshow in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slated roadshow in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has been cancelled due to continuous heavy rainfall. The prime minister started his three-day tour to Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha on Sunday. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA @narendramodi YOUTUBE** Jamshedpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags-off Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_15_2024_000024B)(PTI)

"Due to continuous and heavy rains in Jamshedpur, the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city today has been cancelled for the time being," Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi posted on X.

PM Modi flagged off six Vande Bharat trains on Sunday in Jharkhand. He will also lay the foundation stone of several railway projects worth ₹660 crores. Modi will also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in the city. He will also participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46,000 beneficiaries, the government press release said.

The prime minister said the government is committed to the development of the state. "We are determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Today at around 10 am, I will have the privilege of flagging off six 'Vande Bharat' trains at Tata Nagar, as well as laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many more projects. Apart from this, I will also be a part of the program related to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin," PM said in a post on X.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a rain alert for Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

"Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 15th September 2024, over the same region near latitude 22.6° N and longitude 88.0° E, about 40 km west-northwest of Kolkata (West Bengal), 130 km east-southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 190 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 290 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand)," the IMD posted on X.

The agency predicted the weather system to move towards West Bengal but the maintain its rain intensity till evening on Sunday. "Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during subsequent 24 hours," IMD said.