PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth 660 crore in Jharkhand | Full details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jharkhand on Sunday, September 15, to flag off six Vande Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone of several railway projects worth ₹660 crores. According to an official release, Modi is expected to reach Jharkhand's Tatanagar by 10 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Modi will also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in the city. He will also participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46,000 beneficiaries, the release said.

“We are determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Today at around 10 am, I will have the privilege of flagging off six 'Vande Bharat' trains at Tatanagar, as well as laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many more projects. Apart from this, I will also be a part of the program related to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin,” Modi wrote on X in Hindi ahead of his visit.

Six Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off

Modi will flag off the six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. According to the official release, the new trains will benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student communities.

“These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal),” it added.

According to officials, the coal mines industries in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, and iron and steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost after the introduction of the six Vande Bharat trains.

The railway ministry, in a statement, said that the trains would also bolster the rapidly growing fleet of the modern innovation from 54 train sets to 60 with 120 trips daily covering over 280 districts across 24 states and union territories.

The trains will improve the connectivity on these routes -

Tatanagar – Patna Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah Brahmapur - Tatanagar Gaya - Howrah Deoghar – Varanasi Rourkela - Howrah

Other projects to be inaugurated

At around 10:30 an, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth more than ₹660 crore. These include -