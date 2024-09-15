PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth ₹660 crore in Jharkhand | Full details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jharkhand on Sunday to flag off six Vande Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone of several railway projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jharkhand on Sunday, September 15, to flag off six Vande Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone of several railway projects worth ₹660 crores. According to an official release, Modi is expected to reach Jharkhand's Tatanagar by 10 am.
Modi will also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in the city. He will also participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46,000 beneficiaries, the release said.
“We are determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Today at around 10 am, I will have the privilege of flagging off six 'Vande Bharat' trains at Tatanagar, as well as laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many more projects. Apart from this, I will also be a part of the program related to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin,” Modi wrote on X in Hindi ahead of his visit.
Six Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off
Modi will flag off the six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. According to the official release, the new trains will benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student communities.
“These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal),” it added.
According to officials, the coal mines industries in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, and iron and steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost after the introduction of the six Vande Bharat trains.
The railway ministry, in a statement, said that the trains would also bolster the rapidly growing fleet of the modern innovation from 54 train sets to 60 with 120 trips daily covering over 280 districts across 24 states and union territories.
The trains will improve the connectivity on these routes -
- Tatanagar – Patna
- Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah
- Brahmapur - Tatanagar
- Gaya - Howrah
- Deoghar – Varanasi
- Rourkela - Howrah
Other projects to be inaugurated
At around 10:30 an, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth more than ₹660 crore. These include -
- Laying the foundation stone for the Madhupur Bypass line in the Deoghar district which will facilitate avoiding train detention on the Howrah-Delhi mainline and will also help reduce travel time between Giridih and Jasidih.
- Modi will inaugurate the Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot in the Hazaribag district, which will help facilitate the maintenance of coaching stocks at the station.
- Modi will also dedicate to the nation Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling, which is a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of the Rourkela-Gomoh route via the Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations. The project will help in the increased mobility of goods and passenger traffic considerably, the PMO said.
- He will also inaugurate four road under bridges to enhance safety for people.