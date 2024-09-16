Chandigarh: Active monsoon brings along 19 mm rain, more in store

Even as September is two weeks in, rain continues to batter the city, with monsoon showing no signs of easing its grip. A group of friends delighted by the sudden showers at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A total of 19 mm rain lashed the city on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well.

Majority of the rain was on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday, with 12.8 mm rain during this period. This was followed by 6.2 mm rain on Sunday evening, as recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39. More rain was recorded at the airport observatory, with the rain meter reading 32.4 mm.

As of September 15, 97.7 mm rain has been recorded in the city. This is more than the whole month last year, when 37.8 mm rain was logged. However, in September 2022, the city had received 215.9 mm rain.

The wettest September in Chandigarh was recorded in 1988 with 488.7 mm showers.

Overall this monsoon, 710.1 mm rain has been recorded till now, which is 13.9% below normal for the corresponding period.

With two weeks of the month still to go, the city is likely to reach the average rain figure for the month of September, which is 145.2 mm. There are chances of rain on Monday and later from Wednesday as well, as the monsoon system will remain active.

The monsoon withdrawal is likely around the end of this month, as per IMD officials.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “There has been a shift in the monsoon trend. Over the years, the onset of monsoon has been delayed, which eventually also pushes back its withdrawal.”

Meanwhile, despite the rain, the maximum temperature rose from 32.6°C on Saturday to 33.5°C on Sunday, 0.3 degree above normal.

The minimum temperature also climbed from 23.3°C on Saturday to 24.2°C on Sunday, 0.2 degree below normal.