Heavy rain likely in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat as West Coast braces for downpour

New Delhi : A fresh low-pressure area has developed over west central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. It is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours, bringing heavy rain over central India and the west coast, according to the India Meteorological Department. So far, heavy rainfall activity was concentrated over the Western Himalayas and the foothills, particularly Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat during next seven days; extremely heavy rain is likely over Konkan (including Mumbai) & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till August 19 and Gujarat till August 20; Saurashtra on August 19 and 20 with peak activity on August 19.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next two days, with isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) over coastal Andhra Pradesh during August 17-18, and Odisha and Telangana on August 18, IMD said.

So far, heavy rainfall activity was concentrated over the Western Himalayas and the foothills, particularly Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Now the monsoon trough is south of its normal position.

Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts at 5.30am (IST) on Sunday, a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the same region. It is likely to move west–northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24-hours and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around the forenoon of August 19.

The low-pressure area which formed on Saturday over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood moved west northwestward and lay over Vidarbha and its vicinity. It is likely to move west northwestward and weaken gradually and reach Gujarat around August 18 morning as a remnant cyclonic circulation, the Met department said.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat-Konkan between lower and middle tropospheric levels. A trough is running from northeast Arabian sea to upper air cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts across north Marathawada, cyclonic circulation associated with Vidarbha and neighbourhood, and south Chhattisgarh, between lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also lying over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab at lower tropospheric levels, it said.

Under the influence of these features, widespread and heavy rain is likely over Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat among others, the department said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad till August 19; Himachal Pradesh on 17th & 18th & during 21st-23rd; Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during next 7 days; Punjab till August 19 and on August 23; Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 18, 22 and 23; West Uttar Pradesh on August 22 and 23; East Uttar Pradesh till August 23. There is 0% excess rain over the country since June 1.