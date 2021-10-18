Heavy rain likely over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh on Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain over parts of Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh till Tuesday due to presence of a western disturbance over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood which is interacting with easterlies at lower levels from Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue doing so during the next 2-3 days.

Under its influence, widespread, light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh till Tuesday and over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Uttar Pradesh till Monday. The system is also likely to cause isolated extremely heavy rain over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on Monday following the widespread rainfall in Delhi on Sunday night.

The low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Kerala has become less marked and is now seen as a trough from south interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at lower levels. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and also over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Monday. Thereafter, a fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from October 20 and continue for subsequent 3-4 days.

Due to the strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, heavy spell of rainfall is likely to continue over east India till October 20. Due to strong southerly/southeasterly from Bay of Bengal over northeast India till October 21, fairly widespread and heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Isolated very heavy rain is also very likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the period.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and squally winds,occasionally reaching 40-50 kmph, were likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours.

