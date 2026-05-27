Heavy rain, thunderstorms damage 61 houses in Tripura; man dies of electrocution

A 32-year-old man died of electrocution on Tuesday after heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms hit different parts of Tripura over the past 48 hours, damaging at least 61 houses, police said.

A total of 61 houses were damaged in different parts of the state due to heavy rain and thunderstorm (Representative photo)

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The deceased was identified as Subhash Sarkar, a resident of Sadar in West Tripura district, according to reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre. A total of 61 houses were damaged in different parts of the state, of which two were fully damaged, 18 were severely damaged and 41 were partially damaged, the report added.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the state over the next 24 hours, according to the weather forecast, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph along with heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm at isolated places in West Tripura, North, Unakoti, Dhalai, Sepahijala and Khowai districts.

Last month, the state received an average rainfall of 133.9 mm between April 27 and 29. Three places — Kamalpur in Dhalai district (283 mm rainfall), Bishramganj in Sepahijala district (278 mm rainfall) and Khowai in Khowai district (230 mm rainfall) — recorded the highest rainfall. Incessant rain accompanied by thunderstorms killed one person, injured two and left as many as 243 families homeless during that period. A total of 4,191 houses and 659 school buildings were also damaged in the rain.

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{{^usCountry}} The state has so far extended financial assistance of ₹66.445 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state has so far extended financial assistance of ₹66.445 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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