Heavy rain warning for west MP, east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for today

Widespread and very heavy rain is likely over west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department.

A low pressure area is lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood. It is likely to weaken during the next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation is lying over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, which extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.The monsoon trough is running along its normal position. It is passing through Ganganagar, Narnaul, centre of low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, Varanasi, Patna, Shanti Niketan and thence southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. Its eastern end is likely to shift north of its normal position from August 7.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall is very likely over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, with a reduction thereafter.

The current spell of widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over the rest of north India with isolated heavy rain very likely over Uttarakhand on Thursday. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal on Thursday.

Enhanced rainfall activity is likely over northeastern states from August 7 onward with isolated heavy to very heavy rain very likely over these areas on August 7 and 8.