CM Mamata Banerjee to begin aerial survey of flood-hit areas in south Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions of Howrah and Hooghly districts in south Bengal on Wednesday, even as the meteorological department has warned of more rain on Wednesday.

Last week’s heavy rain in West Bengal and its neighbouring states, and the Damodar Valley Corporation releasing a huge amount of water from its barrages and dams resulted in inundating large areas in at least six districts. Around 250,000 people had to be shifted to rescue shelters.

“The chief minister is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the some of the worst-hit areas such as Amta and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district and Khanakul, Arambagh and Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district,” said a senior official.

To take stock of the situation, she is also likely to land at Khanakul and hold an administrative meeting with the officials before returning to Kolkata.

On Tuesday, at least four persons died in the state. While a 17-year-old girl drowned at Udaynarayanpur, at least three were struck by lightning in Bankura.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned of more rain in the three coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. The IMD has also issued warning of thunder and lightning in a few other districts of south Bengal.

On Monday, Indian Air Force deployed a helicopter at Khanakul to rescue around 27 people, including a 101-year-old woman.

“Due to extremely heavy rainfall between July 28 and 31 in West Bengal and Jharkhand, DVC had to release up to 11.4 million cusecs on Saturday. This was brought down to 80,000 cusecs on Monday. We have further reduced the amount on Tuesday. The West Bengal government was informed beforehand that DVC would be releasing water from Maithon and Panchet dams,” said a senior official of DVC.

On Monday and Tuesday, at least two ministers of the West Bengal government visited the flood-hit regions on boats. Relief materials, including food, drinking water, medicines, tarpaulin and clothes were supplied.