Home / India News / Heavy rainfall expected to continue over Hyderabad, warns mayor
india news

Heavy rainfall expected to continue over Hyderabad, warns mayor

On Friday, several areas in the city were lashed by what was described as a 'sudden and very heavy" downpour.
Representative Image
Published on Oct 09, 2021 08:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Heavy rain is expected to continue over Hyderabad on Saturday, the city's mayor warned, as Telangana's capital, on Friday, witnessed showers which resulted in at two least people being washed away. “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams are on the field. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance,” Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijayalaxami Gadwal tweeted.

 

Gadwal also shared videos of her visit to waterlogged areas of Hyderabad, including LB Nagar and Chintalkunta.

 

RELATED STORIES

According to Telangana Today, Friday's downpour in the IT hub was “sudden and very heavy,” and, in addition to waterlogging, led to severe traffic disruption across all the major thoroughfares. In company of strong winds and thunder, showers lashed almost all areas under the GHMC, as well as those within Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, the report noted. 

It also listed areas under the civic body which received maximum rainfall, with Saroornagar (106mm), Saidabad (100mm) and Hayathnagar (88.3mm) being the top 3.

 

Severe waterlogging was reported from the Old City as well.

 

Meanwhile, speaking on two people who were washed away, a senior police official said that the incident took place at Vanasthalipuram. “Two people have been washed away as drainages overflowed due to heavy rain. The rescue teams are searching for them,” K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram, said, according to news agency ANI.

