 Kashmir rain: Schools, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed; more showers predicted | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashmir rain: Schools, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed; more showers predicted

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Kashmir weather: The torrential rain have triggered flash floods and landslides in parts Jammu and Kashmir, causing damage to public infrastructure.

The incessant rainfall lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the Union territory administration to close schools across the Kashmir valley along with Reasi district as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

SDRF and police personnel take the vehicle out of water, in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
SDRF and police personnel take the vehicle out of water, in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Also Read: Kashmir: 3 tourists among 4 deadas car plunges into rivulet

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The heavy rainfall over the past few days has wreaked havoc in several regions. The torrential rain has triggered flash floods and landslides in parts of Poonch and northern Kashmir, causing damage to public infrastructure and private property.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to landslides at multiple places along the highway. A large number of vehicles were left stranded along the highway.

Families evacuated in Kupwara:

The Kupwara district in north Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the valley due to flood waters inundating roads. At least 336 families were evacuated from the region as the water level further increased due to rain.

Officials said the Pohru Nallah in Seelu Kupwara, which is a tributary of the Jhelum River, breached the danger level of 1578.9 m, causing the water to enter villages in patches and overflow a portion of the Kupwara highway.

Also Read: Traffic halted as link road sinks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

Advisory issued:

In view of the inclement weather with forecast of rainfall/snow in (higher reaches) at many places with thunder/lightening/hailstorm at isolated places till April 30, the Srinagar administration issued an advisory, asking people of the District in general, and those residing on the Left and Right Banks of River Jhelum its tributaries and Nallahs, to refrain from going around these water bodies and limit their activities till the improvement of weather.

MeT forecast:

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said the wet weather conditions will likely continue on Tuesday. “Weather will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain with thunder at many places on Tuesday,” MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Also Read: Weather updates: IMD issues red heatwave alerts for Bihar, Odisha, other states

However, he said the weather will improve starting Wednesday. “From May 01 to 05, we expect generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity at a few places,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Kashmir rain: Schools, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed; more showers predicted
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On