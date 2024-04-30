Kashmir rain: Schools, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed; more showers predicted

The incessant rainfall lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the Union territory administration to close schools across the Kashmir valley along with Reasi district as a precautionary measure, the officials said. SDRF and police personnel take the vehicle out of water, in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

The heavy rainfall over the past few days has wreaked havoc in several regions. The torrential rain has triggered flash floods and landslides in parts of Poonch and northern Kashmir, causing damage to public infrastructure and private property.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to landslides at multiple places along the highway. A large number of vehicles were left stranded along the highway.

Families evacuated in Kupwara:

The Kupwara district in north Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the valley due to flood waters inundating roads. At least 336 families were evacuated from the region as the water level further increased due to rain.

Officials said the Pohru Nallah in Seelu Kupwara, which is a tributary of the Jhelum River, breached the danger level of 1578.9 m, causing the water to enter villages in patches and overflow a portion of the Kupwara highway.

Advisory issued:

In view of the inclement weather with forecast of rainfall/snow in (higher reaches) at many places with thunder/lightening/hailstorm at isolated places till April 30, the Srinagar administration issued an advisory, asking people of the District in general, and those residing on the Left and Right Banks of River Jhelum its tributaries and Nallahs, to refrain from going around these water bodies and limit their activities till the improvement of weather.

MeT forecast:

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said the wet weather conditions will likely continue on Tuesday. “Weather will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain with thunder at many places on Tuesday,” MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

However, he said the weather will improve starting Wednesday. “From May 01 to 05, we expect generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity at a few places,” he added.

