5 killed in Odisha amid rain fury; state gears up for flood

Five rain-related deaths were reported in the state since Tuesday, amid heavy rains in the state over the last three days, officials said, even as the Odisha government on Thursday alerted the districts in the Mahanadi delta area and deployed 106 response teams in 15 districts in preparation of a “medium-scale” flood in the river system.

People wade through a flood water of the Mahanadi river entered the villages below Cuttack and Banki districts in Odisha on Thursday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials in the state revenue and disaster management department, a 70-year-old woman, Srimati Lohar died in Keonjhar district after a wall collapse on Wednesday following incessant rains in the region. Two people each were washed away in flood waters in Jajpur district and Ganjan district on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, said, adding that at least 20,000 people have been affected due to the downpour in the state.

The state has been battered by heavy rains for three days due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, an official said, adding that the government estimates that over 9 lakh cusecs of water will flow through the Mahanadi river system, leading to flooding in the districts that fall along the riverbank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said as of now 481 villages in 12 districts have been affected by the rains. “There is an apprehension of a medium-scale flood in Mahanadi river system as more than 9.2 lakh cusecs of floodwater is passing through the river downstream. The floodwater is expected to reach Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri tomorrow (Friday). Collectors of the three districts are on alert,” he said.

Water resources department chief engineer Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that Thursday night is crucial for Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri districts located in the Mahanadi delta area.

According to department of water resources officials, water level is rising in Baitarani, Bansadhara, Nagabali and Jalaka rivers. In Jajpur district, Baitarani’s tributary Budha River has also been flowing above the danger mark leading to inundation of several low-lying villages in the region, officials said, adding that Bhandaripokhari area has been completely cut off from Jajpur district – about 20km away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 4,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, Phulbani and Boudh districts, to safer places, officials said.

SRC Sahu also directed ensuring 24x7 patrolling of vulnerable river embankments with the support of local police and department of water resources engineers, evacuation of people from low-lying areas as may be required, and shifting them to safe shelter buildings with light, toilets and water and food arrangements.

Meanwhile, district collectors in Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Boudh and a few others announced a holiday for all schools and anganwadi centres for Friday, for a second consecutive day amid rains and waterlogging.

The SRC has rushed eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 13 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 23 fire services teams to Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts for rescue operations. Officials said another 62 fire and emergency services teams with boats have also been deployed in Kendrapara (10), Cuttack Sadar (10), Athagarh (8), Jagatsinghpur (9), Khurda (5), Nayagarh (8) and Puri (12) to assist the district administrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The local Met office said that Odisha has received an average of 38 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours. The state average rainfall recorded from August 1 to August 3 was 147.5 mm against the August monthly average of 356 mm.

The local weather office sources said that the volume of rainfall is likely to decline by evening of Thursday as the deep depression weakens into a low pressure and moves away from the state.