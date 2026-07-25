‘Help uproot BJP’: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'special appeal' to CJP's Abhijeet Dipke to visit Bihar

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday urged Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to visit the state and help dislodge the BJP-led government headed by Samrat Choudhary.

Tej Pratap Yadav stands atop the statue of former Mauritius Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam during the 'Bihar Bandh' called over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, at Ram Gulam Chowk, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, July,25, 2026. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) )

Yadav, who floated Janshakti Janata Dal after his father Lalu Prasad's RJD expelled him, made the appeal on social media, shortly after the CJP called off its protest in Delhi following the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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"I, Tej Pratap Yadav, make this special appeal to Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, that he come immediately to the land of Bihar," said the mercurial leader, who, incidentally, had ended up being detained by police earlier in the day for supporting a bandh called by Left-wing students' unions.

Yadav voiced concern over "current political situation" in the state to underscore the need for a "robust and strong people's movement" that could "uproot and throw out the government of Samrat Choudhary".

Yadav, who tagged CJP as well as Choudhary and the BJP's Bihar unit in the post, also promised "full and unwavering support of my Janshakti Janata Dal.... in this fight for change".

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral in which Dipke can be seen telling an attendee at the Jantar Mantar protests that he intends to visit Patna, which had earlier this week witnessed a fierce agitation by students who took to the streets in support of the CJP's stir.

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{{^usCountry}} In the short video clip, a young woman can be seen requesting Dipke to visit Bihar, where "an uneducated Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is ruining the education system". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the short video clip, a young woman can be seen requesting Dipke to visit Bihar, where "an uneducated Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is ruining the education system". {{/usCountry}}

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In reply, Dipke said, "I assure you that once we are through with the ongoing protests, the next event of Cockroach Janata Party shall be held in Patna."