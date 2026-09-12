‘Here to do politics on corpses’: Abhijeet Dipke heckled by group of influencers in MP's Balaghat

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly heckled by a group of people who appeared to be social media influencers or content creators during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday.
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Dipke visited Adori, Korka and Bondari villages to meet the families of tribal children who allegedly died due to infectious diseases and to gather information about local healthcare facilities, news agency PTI reported.
A viral video showed a woman 'influencer' sticking a mic in Dipke's face as he was driving away in a car, and asking him if he had come there to "do politics on corpses" and why he was visiting the area so late.
Dipke was heard saying he apologised for visiting the area late.
The woman was also heard saying, "A good road has been constructed here. Can't you see it?"
As the situation escalated, CJP workers accompanying Dipke put him in another car and took him away.
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As he left, the woman was heard saying "he ran away, he ran away."
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As he left, the woman was heard saying "he ran away, he ran away."
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Local journalists said they were surprised to see this group of social media influencers from outside turning up in the remote village, and wondered if they had been sent by someone to disrupt the CJP founder's visit.
Earlier this week, the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court sought a response from the state government over the deaths of more than 30 children in the region. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal issued notices to the state Health Department, Women and Child Development Department, Balaghat collector and others while hearing a public interest litigation.
The PIL alleged that children were not receiving adequate treatment and that around 400 children were being treated at a hospital with a capacity of 50 beds.
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Home/India News/‘Here to do politics on corpses’: Abhijeet Dipke heckled by group of influencers in MP's Balaghat
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