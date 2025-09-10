High alert on UP border towns as Nepal continues to burn under ‘GenZ’ protests

Amid ongoing violent protests in Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the police administration to remain on high alert across all seven border districts with the Himalayan nation. The move comes after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following days of violent anti-government protests led by young demonstrators against corruption and a controversial social media ban. A protester wields a firearm as demonstrators gather outside the Singha Durbar palace complex during a protest in Kathmandu.(AFP)

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna ordered round-the-clock surveillance, intensified patrolling, and deployment of additional police personnel in Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj.

A special control room has been set up at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow to assist Indian nationals stranded in Nepal. Three helpline numbers, including one WhatsApp number, will remain operational 24×7 – 0522-2390257, 0522-2724010, and 9454401674 (WhatsApp also on 9454401674).

“The UP Police is fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state and providing all possible assistance to Indian citizens stranded in Nepal,” said ADG (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash.

Authorities confirmed that while the Indo-Nepal border has not been sealed, vigil has been stepped up. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which mans the open border, has intensified patrolling to prevent infiltration of anti-social elements. Commissioner of Devipatan division, Shashi Lal Bhushan Sushil, instructed district magistrates to coordinate closely with police and SSB officials.



The heightened alert follows violent clashes in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, and several other cities, where protesters stormed and torched the Parliament building, the President’s office at Shital Niwas, and residences of top leaders. At least 19 people have died and more than 500 injured in police firing and clashes, according to local media reports.

On Tuesday, Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel appealed for calm, urging protesters to pursue dialogue instead of destruction. “In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation,” he said in a statement quoted by The Himalayan Times.

The unrest was fuelled by the government’s decision to ban 26 major social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube, citing revenue and cybersecurity concerns. Although the ban was later revoked, the crackdown fuelled public anger, with demonstrators demanding an end to corruption and greater accountability in governance.

The protests have spread to border towns like Nepalgunj, where schools and businesses remained closed for a second straight day. Roads were blocked with burning tyres, and government offices were besieged by protesters.



In response, curfews have been imposed in multiple cities, including Kathmandu and Dang. The Nepal Army, which took over security operations from 10 pm Tuesday, urged youth to exercise restraint and protect public and private property.

Meanwhile, airlines including Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo cancelled flights to Kathmandu after protesters attempted to storm Tribhuvan International Airport.