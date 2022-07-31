High drama in parliament, Bengal jobs case unravels: Top 5 headlines this week

From a dramatic monsoon session of parliament to the country's first tribal and second woman president assuming office - India's political landscape was abuzz. Other events that made headlines were Partha Chatterjee's arrest by the ED in the teachers' recruitment scam and his subsequent removal from all portfolios, including the important departments of commerce and industry, in the Bengal government. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks against President Murmu also sparked controversy and triggered protests from the BJP. As the week comes to an end, here's catch up on all the latest news and events from the past seven days.

1. Droupadi Murmu taking office: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. Her oath was administered by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

2. Bengal school recruitment case: Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the SSC recruitment scam. In the events that followed, Chatterjee was stripped of his ministerial and party duties in the Bengal government. The ED is said to have begun the process of freezing at least three bank accounts of Arpita Mukherjee, where they have found at least ₹2 crore, a senior official of the agency said on Saturday. Interrogation of both Mukherjee and Chatterjee has been underway.

3. Suspension of MPs from both houses: In the second week of Parliament's monsoon session which saw abrupt disruptions and adjournments over the Opposition's call to debate over price rise, as many as 27 parliamentarians including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour". This is learnt to be the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House. Some of the MPs who were suspended include Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Abhi Ranjan Biswar and Mohd Nadidul Haque. Meanwhile, both the houses are expected to take up the discussion on the price rise the coming week.

4. Rashtrapatni row: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier this week called President Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni", triggering a political storm. Later, in a written apology to the President, Chowdhury said it was "a slip of the tongue" and he used the word mistakenly. “I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same.” His remarks triggered criticism by BJP leaders with some of them, including Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi on his behalf.

5. ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the ED over her role in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case. She had been summoned twice this week - Tuesday and Wednesday. To protest the summons, Congress workers and leaders staged protests in various parts of the country alleging misuse of probe agencies by the government. Last month, the ED also questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days in the National Herald case.

