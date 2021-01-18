High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls

A high-level team of Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to take stock of preparations for the assembly polls due in April-May this year.

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and director general of police to know about security arrangements.

They will also have discussions with leaders of various political parties and poll officials on preparations ahead of the polls. Deliberations will also take place on electoral rolls and poll logistics.

“Measures initiated at the polling stations and issues like security, transportation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) especially keeping in view Covid-19 measures will be discussed,” said a senior state government official.

CEC Arora and other members of the EC team met district election officers, district superintendents of police and other senior officers on poll preparedness on Monday after their arrival. Similar meetings are scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.