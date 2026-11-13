High risk, low pay: J&K’s SPOs living on the edge

Despite handling frontline counter-insurgency operations, routine law-and-order duties, and even serving as orderlies at senior officers’ residences, special police officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir take home a meagre monthly honorarium ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹18,000.

Security personnel and locals outside the residence of Special Police Officer (SPO) Bashir Ahmed, who allegedly went missing along with his service rifle from Police Picket Trigham, in Kishtwar district. (PTI)

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The killing of two missing SPOs—Rashpal Kumar, 45, and Babbi Chand, 57—in the upper reaches of Dachhan has once again brought the precarious working conditions of these auxiliary personnel into focus.

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Shashi Kumar, a village defence committee (VDC) SPO, says recruitment standards have tightened considerably over the past decade. “When militancy was at its peak, there were no hard-and-fast rules; anyone willing to fight could join as an SPO. Proper recruitment began after 2016,” he says. “Today, aspirants clear physical tests, have their educational qualifications vetted, and undergo weapons training. Yet, the government still pays a fixed, low honorarium based strictly on years of service.”

Deep Dive How much do Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir earn? SPOs with less than five years of service receive ₹6,000 a month, while those with five years receive ₹9,000. Personnel with 15 or more years of service earn between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000 monthly. What duties do SPOs perform in Jammu and Kashmir? SPOs assist regular police with law-and-order duties and counter-insurgency operations. In remote areas, they may also serve with Village Defence Committees or Groups and help respond to attacks. Why have payments to some VDC SPOs been stalled? After the 2022 scheme replaced Village Defence Committees with Village Defence Groups, it set a flat monthly honorarium of ₹4,500. VDC SPOs challenged the order in court, and payments to around 2,300 personnel have been stalled while the case remains before the court.

Currently, SPOs with less than five years of service earn ₹6,000 a month. Those who have completed five years receive ₹9,000, while personnel with 15 or more years of service are paid between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000 monthly.

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The financial strain is particularly acute for roughly 2,300 VDC SPOs. In March 2022, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) approved a revised scheme replacing the old VDCs with newly structured village defence groups (VDGs). While intended to revive dormant village defence networks and streamline direct payments, the policy triggered widespread resentment by capping the monthly honorarium for all VDG members—including veteran SPOs—at a flat ₹4,500.

Aggrieved by the pay cut, the VDC SPOs challenged the MHA order before the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court.

“I had put in more than 15 years of my life as an SPO and was drawing ₹18,000. How could someone like me accept ₹4,500 a month?” Kumar asks. He says since the matter has remained sub judice since 2022–23, payments to nearly 2,300 VDC SPOs have been completely stalled.

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Lives on line

“SPOs are deployed everywhere—from law and order and counter-insurgency operations to attending the offices and homes of senior police officers. Before the high court, we are seeking regularisation because we were engaged specifically to combat terrorists. Rechristening VDCs as VDGs and fixing ₹4,500 for each of us is arbitrary and unjustified,” Kumar says. “We still hold weapons and ammunition and continue to perform our duties with the VDGs, yet no salaries are being paid.”

According to Kumar, a single bench of the high court had earlier ruled in favour of the VDC SPOs. “The division bench held another hearing today and sought data on VDC SPOs from the home department, which has not been provided yet. The next hearing is fixed for November 19,” he says.

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For personnel armed with INSAS, SLR, and .303 rifles to confront battle-hardened terrorists, the lack of long-term security remains a bitter pill. “Fighting terrorists for ₹6,000 to ₹18,000 a month makes no sense, yet we still put our lives on the line,” Kumar says. “And upon retirement, we get nothing except a few flower garlands.”

While the government has revised the ex-gratia compensation to ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of an SPO killed in action or a terror attack—along with additional support through contributory welfare funds and insurance—those surviving on the frontlines say dignified pay and job security remain elusive.