Attack on 3 CRPF jawans: Search ops intensify in South Kashmir

Searches continued across South Kashmir on Thursday to trace those responsible for Wednesday’s attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam. Security personnel carry out extensive searches on foot during a cordon-and-search operation to trace and apprehend the attackers following the terror attack on CRPF personnel, in Kulgam on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Three CRPF jawans were injured when militants targeted them. Officials said they initially believed only one person was involved in the attack. However, after checking CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, police now say two people were involved.

The condition of all three injured jawans is stable, officials said, adding that one of them was airlifted to the 92 Base Hospital for treatment.

Officials said a local militant and Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Lateef Bhat could have been involved in the targeted attack along with another militant. “The searches are underway and those responsible for this attack will be dealt with strictly under the law,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of police conducted search operations in several villages of Kulgam district.

Lateef Bhat has been on the run ever since J&K Police announced a reward of ₹15 lakh for information about him, after he was suspected to be behind the attack on two labourers in Kulgam in July.

Bhat, who joined Lashkar-e-Taiba last year, is the only active militant present in Kulgam district. Soon after his name surfaced in the July 31 labourers’ attack, posters carrying Bhat’s picture were pasted across South Kashmir by Kulgam police.

“Any person having reliable information about Lateef Bhat is requested to contact security agencies immediately. The informant will be suitably rewarded and their identity will be kept strictly confidential,” the poster issued by Kulgam police in August had said.

Police said the 22-year-old Bhat is a resident of Khrewan, Chadder, Kulgam and is affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Police and other security forces have launched a series of operations to track him down. Officials said Bhat, along with another militant, could have attacked the CRPF personnel who were on naka duty.