Kashmir valley sees fresh snow, widespread rain in plains

Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Gulmarg, Kupwara, Bandipora and Sonamarg and widespread rainfall in plains across the valley, according to the meteorological centre in Srinagar. Gulmarg coldest at 4°C, Srinagar records max temperature at 10.4°C. (HT)

Precipitation also brought down the day temperature across the valley on Thursday. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 10.4°C on Thursday, 5.5 degrees below normal.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla was the coldest at 4°C, while Kupwara recorded 8.4°C. “In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 13°C, while it was 10.4°C at Pahalgam,” an MeT official said in the evening. The official added that precipitation was expected to continue on Friday.

Rainfall as well as snowfall over the mountains intensified by the evening. “Winter is here. Heavy snowfall is being witnessed at Sonamarg right now,” an independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif, posted on X.

The meteorological centre said the weather would be cloudy on Friday with a spell of light to moderate rain and snow in the higher reaches at most places. Higher reaches are expected to record heavy snowfall towards late afternoon.

“There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds at a few places. Moderate to heavy snowfall over higher reaches may disrupt traffic over important passes and hilly roads. Travellers and tourists are advised to plan accordingly and follow the traffic advisory,” read the MeT update.

Farmers have also been advised to safely store their harvested crops as temperatures may drop further on Friday. “Significant fall in day temperature by around 6-8°C is likely during November 12 and 13. November 14 and 15 may also witness a brief spell of light rain/snow at a few places,” the MeT said.