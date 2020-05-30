e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Highest spike of 1,163 fresh Covid cases in Delhi takes total to over 18,000

Highest spike of 1,163 fresh Covid cases in Delhi takes total to over 18,000

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 416, and the total number of cases mounted to 18,549.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 20:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
This is the second consecutive day in Delhi when over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported.
This is the second consecutive day in Delhi when over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

A record single-day spike of 1,163 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 18,000 on Saturday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 416, authorities said.

The previous daily high in fresh cases -- 1,106 -- was recorded on May 29.

This is the second consecutive day in Delhi when over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 416, and the total number of cases mounted to 18,549.

It added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 17,386 including 398 deaths.

tags
top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July
As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In