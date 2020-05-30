e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lockdown extended till June 30, hotels, malls to open from June 8; no to cinema halls

Lockdown extended till June 30, hotels, malls to open from June 8; no to cinema halls

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to end tomorrow.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In Phase I, the order said, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8. (Photo Mohd Zakir/HT photo)
In Phase I, the order said, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8. (Photo Mohd Zakir/HT photo)
         

The Centre on Saturday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and said all economic activities can restart in a phased manner outside those zones.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to end tomorrow.

The order said there will be strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones.

New guidelines, the MHA said, have been issued after extensive consultations with states and union territories. Home minister Amit Shah fronted the discussions with chief ministers on Thursday. He then met Prime Minister Modi, informing him about the inputs from various CMs. On Saturday, the home ministry extended the lockdown.

In Phase I, the order said, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

The health ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries and departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In Phase II, schools, colleges, etc will be opened. The state governments have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. The ministry will then prepare SOP for these institutions.

Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country. These are: International air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Also, social, political, sporting activities, cultural, and religious functions and other large congregations will remain out of bounds. In Phase III, dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

tags
top news
Lockdown extended till June 30, hotels, malls to open from June 8; no to cinema halls
Lockdown extended till June 30, hotels, malls to open from June 8; no to cinema halls
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In