Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:15 IST

The government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8, however, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states and additionally, the resumption of these activities is conditional to the standard operating procedures to be released by the ministry of health and welfare, said a government notification.

“Ministry of health and family welfare will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the above activities in consultation with the Central ministries/Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19,” said the government order released by the ministry of home affairs.

According to the ministry the reopening of the various activities that had not been allowed till the end of the fourth phase of lockdown will be done in phases and the resumption of the above activities are part of Unlock 1.

Unlock 2 or phase-2 will see the resumption of educational institutions, training and coaching centres from July in consultation with the governments in states and union territories.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is ending tomorrow and it seems the Centre has given time till June 8 for the new relaxations to come into effect while extending the overarching lockdown to June 30.

The central notification adds that all activities will be permitted outside the containment zones which are now being decided individually by states and union territories based on the local factors.