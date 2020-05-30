Covid-19 doubling time improves to 15.4 days: Health Ministry

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:22 IST

The doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 15.4 days from 13.3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, as the country’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,971 and the total cases rose to 1,73,763.

The doubling time improved during the past three days, it said.

As many as 11,264 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8 am, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day, pushing India’s recovery rate to 47.40 per cent, it said.

However, the country registered a record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday 8 am, according to the ministry.

India is the now the ninth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 86,422, a total of 82,369 coronavirus infected patients have recovered so far.

“During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,264 COVID-19 patients have been cured. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in a day. “This has resulted in a recovery rate of 47.40 pc amongst COVID-19 patients, an increase of 4.51 per cent, from the previous day’s recovery rate of 42.89 per cent,” the health ministry said.

Owing to the high number of recovered patients, the number of active patients has also declined from 89,987 patients on May 29 to 86,422 active cases presently, the ministry said in a statement adding all the patients are under active medical supervision.

“As on May 30, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3, it has improved to 15.4 days in the last three days. The fatality rate stands at 2.86 per cent,” the statement said.

As on May 29, 2.55 per cent of the active COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, 0.48 per cent on ventilators and 1.96 per cent are on oxygen support.

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 government laboratories and 200 private laboratories.

Cumulatively, 36,12,242 tests have been done so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,26,842 samples were tested yesterday, the ministry said.

As far as the health infrastructure in the country for management of COVID-19 is concerned, 942 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,908 isolation beds, 20,608 ICU beds and 69,384 oxygen supported beds are available as of now. Also, 2,380 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,33,678 Isolation beds; 10,916 ICU beds and 45,750 oxygen supported beds have been operationalised. Besides,10,541 quarantine centres and 7,304 COVID Care Centres with 6,64,330 beds are presently available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 119.88 lakh N95 masks and 96.14 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the states, UTs and central Institutions.

The ministry reiterated that all precautions must be taken while “living with the new normal” of COVID-19. It is imperative that all guidelines on physical distancing are followed at public places and workplaces, hand hygiene including frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene is maintained, mask or face covers are used in public places and coughing/respiratory etiquettes are followed, it said.

"It is highlighted that the management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted," the ministry underlined.