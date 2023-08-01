High-level panel to probe into Mumbai train killings: Western Railways

The railway board has formed a committee to probe the brutal killing of four people on a Jaipur- Mumbai train (12956) ), by the 33-year-old Chetan Singh, an RPF (Railway Protection Force) on Monday.

The railway board forms a committee to probe the killing of four people on a Jaipur-Mumbai train by an RPF officer Chetan Singh. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A high-level committee, headed by ADG (RPF) is constituted to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the incident and also inquire about any previous brawls involving the accused,” chief public relations officer of western Railways said.

Singh, who was on duty, shot dead his colleague Tika Ram- an ASI (assistant sub-inspector) and three passengers on the Mumbai bound train between Bhayander and Mira Road stations, in Mumbai.

Officials confirmed to HT that Singh fired 12 out of 20 rounds. “He fired 11 shots at the four people on board and one shot in the air, after he deboarded the train,” an official close to the investigation told HT.

Singh, who hails from Hathras, has been working with Railways since 2009 after his father’s (who too was a constable) death. Singh was transferred to Mumbai in March this year, ‘on request’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting that Singh was not under any organisational pressure, a second official said, “He has been on leave for 30 days in the last four months and was posted from Bhavanagar, Gujarat to Lower Parel, Mumbai on March 23, this year.”

Officials also said that Singh has been a part of Western Railways since November 2, 2012.

Talking about his family, HT learnt that Singh’s mother has renounced all family ties however, his wife Priyanka Chaudhary (35) and two children reside in their ancestral home in Meetai village, Hathras.

Officials said that Singh was known to be short tempered and had engaged in tiffs a few times earlier. “Singh, who resides in Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi area, has been engaged in heated arguments and scuffle even in the past. However, this behaviour seemed to have gone unnoticed,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The committee is also aimed to inquire about the nature of his previous brawls,” he added.

However, senior officials ruled out Singh’s enmity with his senior Ram.

“Singh and Ram belong to two different stations and did not know each other,” one of the officials quoted above said.

“However, what exactly led Singh to shoot the Ram remains to be unanswered as no RPF personnel is an eyewitness to the incident,” the official concluded.

Dr Nand Kumar, psychiatry professor at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said, “There are certain signs that are exhibited before a person resorts to such an extreme step, including violence against others and in some other cases self-harm. There are multiple factors that play a role in pushing an individual to such a stage. It is extremely important that interventions such as increased family time and professional help, be given to people working in the forces.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON