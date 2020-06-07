e-paper
Home / India News / 'Highly condemnable, demoralizing': Delhi Medical Asociation on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  

‘Highly condemnable, demoralizing’: Delhi Medical Asociation on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  

The DMA also said that doctors who have been risking their lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic to save lives “feel insulted by the way they are being treated”.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 09:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The DMA demanded the formation of a coordination committee to after the proper management of coronavirus crisis in the national capital.  
The DMA demanded the formation of a coordination committee to after the proper management of coronavirus crisis in the national capital.
         

The Delhi Medical Association has condemned the FIR against national capital’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The Association, in a press release, stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s warning to doctors and threatening hospitals for the admission and testing of Covid-19 patients is condemnable.

“FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralizing for the whole medical fraternity,” the DMA stated in its release.

The DMA also said that doctors who have been risking their lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic to save lives “feel insulted by the way they are being treated”.

“Ganga Ram hospital and its doctors who have saved lakhs of lives in the last decades are being penalized and threatened,” the released noted.

 Also read: India now fifth worst-affected by Covid-19, surpasses Spain

The DMA demanded the formation of a coordination committee to after the proper management of coronavirus crisis in the national capital.  It also calls for the need to make more testing facilities available. “Every Covid care should have a dedicated testing lab facilities”.

The medical association also made a demand for the smooth and timely transfer of severely sick patients to higher tertiary care centre and the appointment of a nodal officer for every region/area to facilitate overall functioning of Covid care.

This comes after the Kejriwal government filed a first information report (FIR) against the medical superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Rajinder Nagar for not following protocols for testing patients with the coronavirus disease.

The FIR was on the basis of a complaint by deputy secretary of Delhi’s department of health and family welfare, Amit Kumar Pamasi. On June 3, the hospital was asked to stop Covid-19 testing, citing violations of ICMR guidelines.

“The order of Health and Family Welfare Department regarding guidelines for tracking and monitoring of every Covid-19 suspected cases tested in various accredited labs across Delhi wherein it was mandatory for the labs to collect sample only through the Delhi government’s RT-PCR App. Further CDMO (Chief District Medical Officer) cum mission director, Central, mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till today (03/06) which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Disease Covid-19 regulation 2020,” a copy of the FIR read.

