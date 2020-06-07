India now fifth worst-affected by Covid-19, surpasses Spain

india

India is now among the five worst-affected countries by the coronavirus disease. It achieved the grime milestone on Saturday evening when the total tally of infections reached 2,45,670. Spain so far has recorded 2,41,310 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Just 24 hours ago, India had surpassed Italy in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases.

However, India is still far behind in number of fatalities caused by the disease. While Italy has recorded 33,774 deaths due to Covid-19, Spain has seen 27,134 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data. In India, the Covid-19 death toll stands at 6,642.

There has been a spike in the daily Covid-19 count of the country. From around 6,500 cases a week ago, India is now recording close to 10,000 cases daily.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases and 294 deaths by Saturday 8 am, pushing the tally to 2,36,657. The country registered over 9,000 cases for the third day in a row.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 1,15,942. A total of 1,14,073 people have recovered with 4,611 Covid-19 patients having been cured in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The ministry also said that said cumulatively 45,24,317 samples have been tested so far with 1,37,938 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry data on Saturday morning, the highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 80,229, followed by Tamil Nadu at 28,694, Delhi at 26,334, Gujarat at 19,094, Rajasthan at 10,084, Uttar Pradesh at 9,733 and Madhya Pradesh at 8,996.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 7,303 in West Bengal, 4,835 in Karnataka, 4,596 in Bihar and 4,303 in Andhra Pradesh.It has risen to 3,597 in Haryana, 3,324 in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,290 in Telangana and 2,608 in Odisha.

