Hijab protests: Dakshina Kannada college student accuses three journalists of verbal abuse, FIR registered

A B Com student from Uppinangady college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has lodged a complaint against three journalists accusing them of verbal abuse, grabbing her shawl and shooting her video without permission, police said.

The complaint was lodged on Friday by the student who was part of the protest against the college’s decision to ban the hijab or Islamic headscarf on the college campus. In her complaint, she alleged that she was attacked during the protest by three journalists who were present on the campus, police said.

Uppinangady police have registered an FIR against three journalists under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. According to a senior police station official, the student who wasn’t identified by the police said she came to college around 9.30 am on June 2.

According to the complaint, the police official said, the three men -- Ajith Kumar K, Pravin Kumar and Siddik Niraje -- allegedly hurled expletives at the student. It was also alleged that they tried to pull the girl’s shawl. Pravin was accused of saying, “she is Muslim, pull her shawl.”

During this time, Ajith Kumar started shooting a video. When the girl questioned who they were and why they were shooting the video, they threatened to stop her from coming to the college the next day and make the video go viral. The girl in turn complained to the principal who got the video deleted. The three men were later identified as journalists.

The complaint by the student comes a day after journalist Ajith lodged a complaint with the police claiming that he was attacked in the college. Ajith told police that he had met with the college principal and was returning when a group of more than 25 students attacked him. According to him, the students snatched his camera and deleted the video footage recorded by him. He claimed that Siddiq who rushed to his rescue also attacked by a group of students.

“They have also snatched their (the journalists’) cameras and deleted the videos shot by them. This is a violation of democracy and freedom of the press. The Kadaba taluk journalists’ association severely condemns the injustice. A case against the bullies should be registered and they should be arrested immediately. The journalists who faced injustice should be provided justice,” said a petition by Kadaba Taluk Patrakartara Sangha addressed to the deputy commissioner on Thursday. The petition was signed by the president, secretary, members and office-bearers of Patrakartara Sangha.

On Saturday, a day after the students lodged a complaint countering the journalist’s claim, Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association (DKWJA) staged a protest in front of the clock tower here questioning how police could file an FIR against the journalists.

DKWJA president Shrinivas Indaje said, “The incident has been brought to the notice of Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner and superintendent of police. Both have assured to take action against those who waylaid the reporters by snatching cameras and attacking them. But unfortunately, an FIR has been registered against the journalists. DKWJA severely condemns this.”

He said, “Proper action should be taken against the sub-inspector of Uppinangady police station for registering an FIR. The issue will be brought to the notice of the chief minister, home minister and district in-charge minister.”

Association office-bearer Harish Rai called on the political establishment to take action against the Uppinangady police sub-inspector for registering an FIR against journalists. “Dakshina Kannada journalists always cooperated with political representatives. The district-in-charge minister should act against the police for leaking the FIR copy on social media and expose the conspiracy behind this,” he told the media.

He also demanded that the political representatives transfer the police sub-inspector of the station within three days.

On Thursday, the college in Dakshina Kannada district had suspended six students for violation of college’s dress. An official of the district administration said the college had suspended the students for wearing hijab on the campus, despite multiple warnings.