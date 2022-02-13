Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hijab-clad woman will become PM one day, predicts Asaduddin Owaisi

Karnataka hijab row: Asaduddin Owaisi said girls wearing hijab would become doctors, collectors, magistrates
Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced his support to Muskan,, the burqa-clad girl who was heckled in a Karnataka college(ANI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 02:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday declared that a girl wearing hijab will become the prime minister of India.The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad tweeted a 43-second video wherein he is heard saying that girls wearing hijab will achieve greater heights. “The women wearing hijab will become doctor, collector, magistrates, businesswomen and so on. I may not be alive to see this, but one day a woman wearing hijab will become the prime minister of this country,” Owaisi said. 

Owaisi's remarks have come in the wake of hijab controversy from Karnataka that has now spread to other parts of the country. Owaisi's ‘Hijab-clad girl as future PM’ prediction comes days after he voiced his open support to a Muslim girl student Muskan who was being heckled in Mandya district of Karnataka. The AIMIM MP had said that he had turned down Z security cover by home ministry after attack on him because if girls like Muskan are under threat, then even his life is in danger.  A video of Muskan Bibi Khan, a second year B Com student had gone viral in which she was heard shouting ‘Allah-o-Akbar’ slogan while other students around her were chanting Jai Shri Ram. The girl had later said she had come to the college to submit her assignment when the students confronted her with Jai Shri Ram slogans.Also Read: Hijab mentioned 7 times in Quran; not essential to Islam: Kerala Governor

