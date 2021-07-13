Himachal flash floods: Yellow alert in Kullu; bar on adventure sports activities

The district administration of Kullu on Tuesday suspended all adventure sports activities as parts of Himachal Pradesh continued to receive heavy rainfall, triggering devastating flash floods and landslides. A 'yellow alert' is also in effect in the district, PTI reported quoting additional deputy commissioner Prakash Singh.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Revenue Department, over 100 people, including 80 students and a few families, have been rescued from the popular Triund trekking route. Four persons have also been rescued from flood-hit Boh village in Kangra district.

According to a report by ANI, the floods have claimed at least two lives, while 10 others are missing. The floods have also caused damage to houses and vehicles. In Kullu, at least 25 roads were closed and eight transformers were down hampering electricity supply.

Chief minister Jairam Thakur appealed to tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash floods.

Meanwhile, teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the state for relief work. The Union ministry of home affairs has also assured of all help from the Centre and is continuously monitoring the situation.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over heavy rains in the state. "The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," he tweeted.

