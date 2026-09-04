Shimla, After the Vidhan Sabha passed the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Protection Bill, 2026, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday that it will help maintain and manage road infrastructure across the state.

Himachal government strengthens road protection, maintenance through key amendments: PWD minister

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The minister said the amendments will make enforcement faster, more effective and more transparent, while also simplifying procedures for the public and departmental officers.

The Bill was passed on Thursday in the state Assembly.

He said the introduction of digital and geo-coordinated maps of road infrastructure is one of the major changes. Once the road boundary is properly mapped and geo-coordinated, repeated physical demarcation will not be necessary for taking action under the Act, he said.

The minister said this will help speed up enforcement and also enable faster processing of permissions and no objection certificates for road access, roadside construction and other related activities.

Singh said the amendments also require the department to promptly restore damaged roads, bridges, drainage structures and other road infrastructure. He said the cost of restoration, along with the applicable penalty, can be recovered from the person responsible for the damage.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the amended provisions also allow the department to take immediate preventive action in emergencies where road infrastructure or public safety is at risk. He said for better maintenance and timely repairs, the Act now allows for the restriction or closure of roads, or portions of roads, wherever necessary to maintain, repair, or protect road infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the amended provisions also allow the department to take immediate preventive action in emergencies where road infrastructure or public safety is at risk. He said for better maintenance and timely repairs, the Act now allows for the restriction or closure of roads, or portions of roads, wherever necessary to maintain, repair, or protect road infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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This will help the Department carry out essential work safely and efficiently.

The PWD minister said the amendment rationalises the offence provisions and removes the automatic criminalisation of every contravention. Criminal prosecution is now linked to specified serious or continuing violations, including obstruction of authorised officers, continuation of a prohibited activity despite an order, willful non-payment of a final demand, and violation of a road restriction or closure order.

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He said the process has also been made more accessible to the public by increasing the time available for filing objections and appeals. An appellate mechanism at the Superintending Engineer level has also been provided, bringing the grievance and appeal process closer to the people.

The minister said these amendments will ensure stronger and faster protection of Himachal Pradesh's road infrastructure, quicker processing of public permissions, efficient maintenance and repair of roads, and a fairer and more accessible enforcement system.

He said the government is committed to improving the quality, safety and long-term sustainability of road infrastructure in the state, while ensuring that the procedures followed by the Department remain simple, transparent and people-friendly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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