Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh: Civic body poll in Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Palampur today. All you need to know
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Civic body poll in Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Palampur today. All you need to know

The poll for the four municipal bodies-Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, and Palampur, is scheduled from 8am to 4pm
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 10:05 AM IST
It is the maiden election for three of the four municipal corporations. Mandi, Solan, and Palampur are three newly created civic bodies.(PTI/ File photo)

Four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to undergo polling on Wednesday. A total of 279 candidates from 64 wards of the four municipal bodies will be in the contest for power. The major fight in the local body polls is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Here is all you need to know about the elections

The poll for the four municipal bodies-Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, and Palampur, is scheduled from 8am to 4pm.

The counting will begin immediately after the close of the poll at the municipal headquarters.

It is the maiden election for three of the four municipal corporations. Mandi, Solan, and Palampur are three newly created civic bodies. Dharamshala was created in 2015.

Besides the civic body elections, six newly created nagar panchayats -- Chirgaon and Nerwa in Shimla district, Ani and Nirmand in Kullu district, Kandaghat in Solan, and Amb in Una district -- will also go to the polls.

Also Read | Maharashtra minister 'slaps' food contractor during hospital visit

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Masks mandatory even while driving alone, rules Delhi high court

Bihar tourism dept cancels all its April events amid rise in Covid cases

Vivad se Vishwas solved 1.48 lakh legacy disputes, 54K crore recovered: CBDT

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Banda jail from Punjab

Eighty candidates are contesting for 17 wards of Dharamshala, 75 candidates are standing up for 15 wards of Mandi, 64 candidates in battle for 15 wards of Palampur, and 60 candidates contesting for Solan.

During the campaign for the polls, the BJP leaders cited the achievements of the BJP-led state government and made promises of further developments of the hill state, reported PTI.

The Congress, on the other hand, campaigned rising the promise of ensuring minimum wages under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission and also alleged misuse of government machinery during electioneering. The party also said that several rural areas have been included in the three new civic bodies, reported PTI.

Elections for 394 ward members in 29 municipal bodies and 21 nagar panchayats were held in the state in January. The newly created panchayats were not included in the election by the state election commission then. Over 69 per cent of voter turnout was witnessed during the electoral process.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh elections news
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP