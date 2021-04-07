Himachal Pradesh: Civic body poll in Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Palampur today. All you need to know

Four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to undergo polling on Wednesday. A total of 279 candidates from 64 wards of the four municipal bodies will be in the contest for power. The major fight in the local body polls is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Here is all you need to know about the elections

The poll for the four municipal bodies-Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, and Palampur, is scheduled from 8am to 4pm.

The counting will begin immediately after the close of the poll at the municipal headquarters.

It is the maiden election for three of the four municipal corporations. Mandi, Solan, and Palampur are three newly created civic bodies. Dharamshala was created in 2015.

Besides the civic body elections, six newly created nagar panchayats -- Chirgaon and Nerwa in Shimla district, Ani and Nirmand in Kullu district, Kandaghat in Solan, and Amb in Una district -- will also go to the polls.

Eighty candidates are contesting for 17 wards of Dharamshala, 75 candidates are standing up for 15 wards of Mandi, 64 candidates in battle for 15 wards of Palampur, and 60 candidates contesting for Solan.

During the campaign for the polls, the BJP leaders cited the achievements of the BJP-led state government and made promises of further developments of the hill state, reported PTI.

The Congress, on the other hand, campaigned rising the promise of ensuring minimum wages under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission and also alleged misuse of government machinery during electioneering. The party also said that several rural areas have been included in the three new civic bodies, reported PTI.

Elections for 394 ward members in 29 municipal bodies and 21 nagar panchayats were held in the state in January. The newly created panchayats were not included in the election by the state election commission then. Over 69 per cent of voter turnout was witnessed during the electoral process.

(With agency inputs)