Himachal Pradesh issues orange alert for heavy rain

The Shimla Met Office on Sunday issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

An earth mover clears debris from a road following a landslide triggered by rainfall in Shimla on Tuesday, July 28. (PTI)

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), torrential rain had closed 136 roads and disrupted 17 water supply sources in the state as of Sunday afternoon.

Light to moderate rain continued to lash parts of the state

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Paonta Sahib received 38.2 mm of rain since Saturday evening, followed by Sarahan at 25.8 mm, Gharmour at 5.6 mm, Dharamshala at 3.1 mm, Jot and Kukumseri at 2.8 mm each, and Dehra Gopipur and Kotkhai at 2.3 mm each.

Officials said since the monsoon began on June 30, 66 people have died in rain-related incidents, including 14 in landslides and one in flash floods.

Officials said the state has suffered losses amounting to ₹835 crore. The weather department has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 15.

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