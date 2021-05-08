Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh sees record daily rise of 5,424 Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths
Himachal Pradesh sees record daily rise of 5,424 Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths

According to data updated till 7 pm, 18,725 samples were tested for Covid-19. The state has a positivity rate of 28.97 per cent.
PTI | , Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Daily wage labourers without work during a Covid-19 induced lockdown in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,(Birbal Sharma / Hindustan Times)

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 5,424 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 1,28,330 while 37 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,817, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, 18,725 samples were tested for COVID-19. The state has a positivity rate of 28.97 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh has 31,893 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

As many as 3,007 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 94,586, he said.

