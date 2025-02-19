Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 19, 2025, is 15.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.19 °C and 19.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:08 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.48 °C and 17.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 15.36 Scattered clouds February 21, 2025 13.08 Light rain February 22, 2025 15.97 Light rain February 23, 2025 18.27 Light rain February 24, 2025 17.78 Light rain February 25, 2025 17.84 Few clouds February 26, 2025 19.18 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



