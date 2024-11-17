Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 18, 2024 19.7 °C Few clouds November 19, 2024 19.93 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 19.31 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 18.88 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 19.3 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 19.2 °C Few clouds November 24, 2024 19.47 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.67 °C Few clouds Kolkata 24.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.84 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 24.9 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.81 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.78 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 17, 2024, is 17.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.86 °C and 20.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.19 °C and 20.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.