Himachal rain: Hundreds of vehicles stranded in Kullu due to road damage, IMD issues ‘red’ alert | Updates

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after the Kullu-Mandi road was damaged following heavy rainfall. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, a huge line of vehicles can be seen at a standstill.

Buildings washed away in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh after torrential rains. (Reuters)

According to commuters, there is a traffic jam stretching nearly 5-10 kilometers. “We have nothing to eat or drink. People are starving here. The snarl should be cleared soon,” the commuter told ANI.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma on Thursday informed that the movement of traffic has been suspended since the road connecting Kullu and Mandi as well as an alternative route via Pandoh, both have been damaged.

“There was heavy rainfall in the district last night. However, the PWD department is working on the restoration of traffic as soon as possible. Unless fresh rainfall disrupts the ongoing restoration work, the road, in all likelihood, will be opened for small vehicles by tonight,” the SP told ANI.

IMD issues ‘red’ alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days in the hilly state, including Shimla.

"Rainfall activity will increase from the evening/night of 22nd through 23rd and 24th August with spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in low and mid-hill district during this period, the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

It added that the precipitation activity is likely to reduce with light to moderate scattered rainfall in the state from August 26 for subsequent 2 days.

Rain fury in Himachal Pradesh

Torrential rainfall-triggered landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods have caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon, with the state government declaring the hilly state as a “natural calamity affected area”.

According to the latest data, over 200 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents so far. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season, reported ANI citing government data.

Meanwhile, there has been a monetary loss of ₹8014.61 crore since June 24 in the state.

On Wednesday, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that ₹165.22 crore has been released to all the Deputy Commissioners and the line departments in the State for the restoration works.

(With input from agencies)