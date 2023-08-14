Home / India News / Why hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand are witnessing intense rainfall

Why hill states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand are witnessing intense rainfall

ByHT News Desk
Aug 14, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Torrential downpours in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand trigger floods and landslides, causing havoc in the region.

Days of torrential downpours in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have wreaked havoc by triggering floods and landslides in the Himalayan region. The incessant rainfall has washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in these states. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said at least 16 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, including nine in a Hindu temple collapse in Shimla.

Cloudbursts are a common occurrence in Himalayan regions, but experts say they are alarmed by the increase in extreme weather-related events in the area.
“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall,” the chief minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped.”

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh have been shut and more than 700 roads have been closed due to flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests more moderate to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

Why Himachal and Uttarakhand are witnessing intense rainfall

Disasters caused by cloudbursts are common in the Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season but experts have sounded alarm on the increase in extreme weather-related events. Cloudbursts occur when more than 10 centimetres of rainfall occurs within 10 square kilometres within an hour.

According to an IMD official, the monsoon trough centred over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh has led to an increase in rain activity across the two states. The trough is expected to remain around the Himalayan foothills for the next few days while there is a monsoon “break” in the rest of the country.

In July, record monsoon showers killed more than 100 people over two weeks in parts of northern India, including Himachal Pradesh, which was the worst hit. The rainfall in the hill states also led to an extreme rise in water level in Yamuna, flooding parts of the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

