Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE updates: At least 21 dead amid heavy downpour so far, says CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand rain live updates: IMD issued heavy rainfall warning to parts of both the states.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand rain LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday that for over twenty-four hours, thirteen districts will experience moderate rainfall and one or two places in the state will encounter heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.
IMD Shimla, as of 3:00pm on Sunday predicted, “In the next 24 hours, there is a chance of moderate rain in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti, and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places.”
Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the IMD issued a red alert for heavy rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state for Monday.
The weather department said, “Very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar in the next 24 hours.”
- Aug 14, 2023 12:19 PM IST
Himachal rain LIVE updates: ‘I-Day program will go on as usual, but priority is saving lives,’ says CM Sukhu
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the rescue team including SDRF, NDRF and Amry are at the spot where temple collapsed in Shimla are present. "I have cancelled my pre-scheduled event in Mandi. August 15 Independence Day program will go on as usual but our priority is to save lives," he said about Summer Hill area temple collapse.
- Aug 14, 2023 12:13 PM IST
Uttarakhand rain LIVE updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ at isolated place is state; Rivers flowing over danger mark
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dehradun Centre had issued a red alert for Monday for extremely heavy rain at isolated places (over 204.4 mm rainfall ) and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places of the state, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning.
Alaknanda River, Mandakini River and Ganga are flowing over the danger mark as of Monday morning due to heavy overnight rains.
- Aug 14, 2023 12:05 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE updates: Visuals from temple-collapse site; CM Sukhu takes stock of situation
- Aug 14, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE updates: 20-25 people trapped under debris of temple collapse
Addressing media from the temple-collapse spot that killed at least nine people in Shimla, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that around 20 to 25 people still are still feared trapped under the debris.
“I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration works will begin as soon as rain stops,” he said.
- Aug 14, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE updates: ‘At least 21 dead amid heavy downpour so far,’ says CM Sukhu
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhua addressed the media while taking the stock of the temple-collapse that occurred in Shimla on Monday. He said that the death toll due to incessant rain reached 21 and urged people to stay away from landslide prone areas and water bodies.
- Aug 14, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Himachal rain LIVE updates: CM Sukhu along with state minister Vikramaditya Singh reached temple collapse spot
Himachal Pradesh chief minsiter Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with the state minister Vikramaditya Singh reached the spot where a temple has collapsed earlier today in Shimla, killed at least nine people.
- Aug 14, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Himachal rain LIVE updates: Visuals collapsed in Shimla amid heavy downpour here
- Aug 14, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Himachal rain LIVE updates: 9 dead as temple collapses in rain-hit Shimla, several feared trapped
Nine people have been killed and several feared trapped after “Shiv Mandir”, a temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed ealrier on Monday due to the incessant rainfal being witnessed by the hill state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to X (formerly Twitter) to express condolences over the deaths.
- Aug 14, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Uttarakhand rain LIVE updates: CM Dhami takes stock of situation amid IMD's intense rain warning
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the situation over the phone from the district magitrates as heavy rains lash parts of the state. IMD predicted that a very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar today.
- Aug 14, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh LIVE updates: Temple collapses due to landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill
Due to the incessant rainfal that Himachal Pradesh has been witnwessing, a temple collapsed due to a massive landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill earlier today, PTI reported.
The report further said that several people are feared trapped under the debris and that more details are awaited.
- Aug 14, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Himachal rain LIVE updates: IMD releases the amount of rainfall received in parts of state over past 24 hrs
Parts of Himachal Pradesh have received a significant amount of rainfall over the past 24 hours as of 8.30am on Monday. Check details:
Kangra : 273mm
Shapur (AWS) : 231mm
Mandi(aws) : 124.5mm
Shimla(aws): 108.5mm
Mandi : 138mm
Sundernagar:168mm
- Aug 14, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh LIVE updates: Landslides struck temple in Shimla, several people stranded
Amid incessant rainfall being witnessed by Himachal Pradesh, landslides have struck a temple in Shimla posing a threat to nearby buildings, ANI reported citing to superintendent of police, Shimla. Further details awaited.
- Aug 14, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Himachal rain LIVE updates: House collapses in Majhwad village near Mandi district
A house has collapsed in Majhwad village which is 10 km away from Mandi district headquarters and some people are feared to be buried in the house, according to a DD News report. Rescue operation is underway and the work of clearing the debris has started.
- Aug 14, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Uttarakhand rain LIVE updates: Badrinath NH closed in Chamoli's Pipalkoti area due to landslide
Badrinath National Highway in Pipalkoti area in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has been blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide, following intermittent rainfall, ANI reported.
“Due to heavy debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti, many vehicles were buried under the debris and the roads have been closed,” ANI quoted Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana as saying.
- Aug 14, 2023 09:46 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE updates: Low-lying areas in Hamirpur waterlogged amid incessant rainfall
Incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to a waterlogging situation in the low-lying areas of Hamirpur in the state, with water entering houses and residents facing problems.
Himachal Pradesh is the worst-hit state due to the monsoon rains that the country has been experiencing over the past few days.
- Aug 14, 2023 09:38 AM IST
Uttarakhand rain LIVE updates: Watch video of Dehradun Defence College buidling collapse due to rain
- Aug 14, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Uttarakhand rain LIVE updates: Defence College building in Dehradun collapses amid incessant rain
Amid incessant rain being witnessed by the state of Uttarakhand, Defence College building in Dehradun collapsed on Monday, PTI reported. Further details are awaited.
- Aug 14, 2023 09:04 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE: 7 killed after cloudburst hits Solan district
Seven people have been killed in a cloudburst that hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Sunday, amid heavy rainfall that the hill state has been witnessing, ANI reported quoting officials. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the deaths and said, “We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period.”