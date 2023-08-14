Himachal rain: 9 killed after Shiv Mandir in Shimla collapses; 20-25 feared buried

At least nine people were killed and 20-25 others are feared buried under debris after a Shiv Mandir in Shimla collapsed following a cloudburst as rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said as of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. Several houses were reportedly buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.

Several houses were reportedly buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.

“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told news agency PTI that 15 to 20 people were feared buried in the two landslides and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

The chief minister, who later inspected the situation on the spot of landslide in the Summer Hill area, also urged the people to avoid areas prone to sliding and to stay away from water bodies.

"20-25 people are trapped under debris here (Summer Hill, Shimla). 21 people dead in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration works will begin as soon as rain stops," he said.

“Again tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh, with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours. Reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in loss of precious lives and property,” Sukhu tweeted.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity. All schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to be shut on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON