Himalaya's ‘hanging glaciers’ can cause higher disaster risks in Uttarakhand: Study

The rapidly changing climate has weakened swathes of the Himalayan glaciers and formed unstable chunks of ice that hang off steep slopes and can snap, setting off a slew of environmental disasters in Uttarakhand, a new paper has found.

The Himalayas are hanging by a thread.(Representative image)

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The paper – led by the Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, and the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment – mapped 219 of these chunks, known as “hanging glaciers” in Alaknanda basin. These glaciers occupy steep slopes, with around 30% of them in the Upper Alaknanda basin, including areas such as Uttarakhand’s Badrinath, said the paper, published on Friday in Nature’s Natural Hazards journal. Rapid settlement growth increases disaster exposure