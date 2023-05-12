‘Watch this film with your daughter’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on ‘The Kerala Story’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday watched ‘The Kerala Story’ with his family and cabinet colleagues in Guwahati. He said banning the film will not serve any purpose as it is not against any community but against terrorism.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 'The Kerala Story' exposes the "brutal designs of terrorist organisations in the name of religion.(PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarma made the remark in reference to the West Bengal government banning the Sudipto Sen-directorial citing law and order problems. Sarma said ‘The Kerala Story’ shows the conspiracy hatched against innocent girls including those from the Muslim community.

Sarma said those in the Bengal government should have first seen the film before banning it. On Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the ban on the film. “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state", she said.The film has sparked a major controversy upon its release. The Adah Sharma-starrer has been accused of spreading hatred and violence against a particular community. However, the film has been praised by the Bharatiya Janata Party and other right wing outfits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned ‘The Kerala Story’ at a rally in Karnataka, saying the film exposed the consequences of terrorism in the society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The movie ‘The Kerala story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements", Modi had said.

The BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have declared the film tax-free. Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people to watch this film with their families, particularly daughters. The chief minister also urged the parents to keep a watch on the children and with whom they forge friendships. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film depicts the tale of girls being abducted and recruited by terror group Islamic State.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON