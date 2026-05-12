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Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM again, BJP wave continues to sweep state

Himanta Sarma was administered oath by the Assam Governor. He is the first non-Congress leader in the state to assume the charge for a second successive term.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 12:24 pm IST
By Utpal Parashar
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Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Assam chief minister for a second consecutive term in Guwahati.

Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as chief minister of Assam on May 12. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The 57-year-old was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a ceremony held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati.

4 new ministers in Assam

Four other ministers, two from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rameshwar Teli and Ajanta Neog, and one each from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), Atul Bora and Charan Boro, also took oath.

Teli is a former union minister and Neog the finance minister in the previous government. Bora is the president of AGP and a cabinet minister in the previous BJP-led governments. Boro was also part of the previous government.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, among other ministers in the cabinet.

Big mandate to BJP in Assam

BJP had first formed a government in Assam in 2016 by ending 15 years of Congress rule. The party returned to power again in 2021. In both elections, BJP had secured 60 seats each and had formed governments with the support of its allies.

Sarma had assumed the chief minister’s post on May 10, 2021 as the second successive head of the BJP-led government in Assam after completion of a five-year-tenure by his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

himanta biswa sarma assam
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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