Himanta Biswa Sarma to chair review meeting as he completes first year in office

GUWAHATI: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will take stock of the work of ministers and lawmakers of Assam’s ruling coalition on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party-(BJP) led government completes its first year in office next week. The review meeting will be held at a resort near the Kaziranga National Park.

In a tweet, Sarma said, “Tomorrow [Friday], I will attend a day-long interactive session with my cabinet colleague and MLAs [members of legislative assembly] of BJP and its allies. It aims at improving monitoring of schemes by public representatives.”

The BJP-led government took office on May 10 last year after it was voted back to power.

The lawmakers are expected to give details of the work undertaken in their constituencies over the last year. The status of the implementation of state and central schemes and plans for the next year will also be discussed.

“This will be an important meeting where we will get to share our experiences and also highlight inconveniences. There will also be instructions and guidance on what more needs to be done to fulfil our promises,” said a first-time lawmaker from Dibrugarh on condition of anonymity.

Providing 100,000 jobs within one year of coming to power was one of the BJP’s important poll promises last year.

“We have already embarked on fulfilling our promise of providing one lakh jobs in government. Recruitment processes for various posts are in different stages. To begin with, we will distribute 23,000 appointment letters of home, health and education departments on May 14,” Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

Opposition Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said the government is known for holding Cabinet meetings at different places, where ministers indulge in feasts. He added the review meeting is being held at Kaziranga when the state’s residents reeling under inflation.

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Guwahati next week to mark the completion of the government’s first year in office. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects including the super-specialty wing of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

