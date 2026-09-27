‘Himanta can arrest us all’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after team’s detention in Assam

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday warned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that he would travel to the state with other party members if co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, along with other CJP workers, was not released.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, India, September 24, 2026. (REUTERS)

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Reacting to Ranka’s detention in Guwahati, Dipke said, “Ashu was picked up by Assam Police from a private residence. They have still not been told under what charges or on what grounds he has been detained.

“If Ashu is not released, I will go to Assam along with other CJP members. Himanta can arrest us all,” he added on X.

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Over 30 CJP workers detained

{{^usCountry}} More than 30 CJP workers, including four members of its central committee, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of the party’s scheduled regional volunteers’ meeting, according to the CJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 30 CJP workers, including four members of its central committee, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of the party’s scheduled regional volunteers’ meeting, according to the CJP. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranka was among those detained. He alleged that police had been preventing party members from holding the meeting since morning.

“Police were acting like goons since morning, it was a peaceful meeting at a private property but police kept detaining our team members and now all of us have been detained,” Ranka said.

The regional volunteers’ meeting was initially scheduled for 10am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon. The venue was later shifted to Chowdhury Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat, after organisers alleged that pressure had been exerted on the original venue to cancel the booking.

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Ranka had arrived in Guwahati on Saturday along with CJP members Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam.

Before his detention, Ranka accused the Assam government of attempting to stop the CJP from raising questions about schools and other issues in the state.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the detentions.

CJP demands release of detained members

In a statement issued later, the movement said it remained committed to its planned activities in Assam despite what it called “targeted suppression”.

“Despite today's targeted suppression, the Cockroach Janta Party reiterates its absolute commitment to the people of Assam. The party’s grassroots groundwork will proceed exactly as planned, with an immediate focus on its "School Thik Karo" education campaign and dedicated outreach to families affected by the Special Revision of electoral rolls,” CJP said.

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The movement also demanded the “immediate, unconditional release” of Ranka and all detained volunteers, while seeking an explanation from Assam authorities over the police blockades and the alleged forced cancellation of the original venue.